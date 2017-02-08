South Africa: ANC National Chairperson Statement On Speaker's Ball

press release

The National Chairperson of the African National Congress and Speaker of Parliament, Comrade Baleka Mbete notes the ongoing media speculation around the Speakers Ball she is hosting in her capacity as Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Speakers Ball is a private dinner hosted by the Speaker of the National Assembly for stakeholders, her colleagues, friends and comrades. "This dinner is not hosted nor funded by neither the African National Congress nor Parliament. It is a private dinner", says Comrade Mbete.

This annual ball was hosted for the first time in 2016 on the eve of the State of the Nation Address and will this year be held on Thursday evening after the President's State of the Nation Address.

Comrade Mbete intends on having this dinner as an annual meeting and networking opportunity for those close to her.

Parliament has over the last three years, under the instruction of the Speaker, not hosted any post-SONA dinner as part of the institution's comprehensive cost containment measures and sensitivity to the difficult economic conditions under which the majority of South Africans live. In this regard, it would be both unimaginable and improbable for the Speaker's event to then be funded by the institution. Any insinuation to this effect is rejected with the contempt it deserves .

Issued by the African National Congress

