Tanzania: U-17 CAF Mission Brightened

The government has committed to throw its weight to ensure the national Under-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys get proper preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations for U-17 in Gabon later this year.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Nape Nnauye has told the National Assembly yesterday that the main goal is to facilitate the national boys team's success in the tournament.

"We are committed to help the team win and not to only participate," Nnauye said just after Sumve legislator Richard Ndasa stood in the lawmaking body pitching a question on government plans to help the Tanzanian boys compete effectively in the forthcoming youth finals.

He said Serengeti Boys will camp for onemonth outside the country ahead of the finals, which they qualified for the first time after winning their appeal against Congo Brazzaville, for fielding an over-aged player when the team met in the final qualifying round, second leg tie played last year.

Serengeti Boys have been pooled in Group B of the continental youth finals scheduled from May 21st to June 4th this year, alongside Niger, Mali and Angola. Nnauye congratulated the boys for qualifying, committing government's continued support to Bakari Shime-coached team. Minister Nnauye, however, urged the private sector and members of parliament to extend their helping hand to the team. He said the team needs financial and technical support to emerge victorious in the youth championship.

Should the Tanzanian youngsters reach the semifinal in Gabon, they will qualify for the U-17 World Cup finals to be hosted by India.

Bunge Sports Club joined the Minister congratulating the team announcing its support to the team. In a statement read by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson, the club said the national boys have proved they can win the tournament.

This will be the first time for men's team to win a place in the continental finals since 1980, when the national senior side Taifa Stars qualified into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Nigeria.