8 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Sugar Production to Hit a Record 7 Million Quintal

By Yared Gebremeden

New Sugar factories construction and the upgrading activities carried out on existing ones are to come to fruition as the country halts sugar importation by end of this year.

Ethiopian Sugar Corporation CEO Endawek Abtie said that the country is in the era of 'Sugar Revolution' since 2010/2011 with visions to meet domestic demands and export surplus product.

Endawek unveiled that existing and new factories, which are entering production phase this year, would produce an aggregate of seven million quintals of sugar.

The CEO further indicated that eight factories have already taken shape to commence production. And the number of factories is expected to reach 13 by end of GTP II.

He added that the effort would save the flow of hard currency.

Ethiopia has been spending over 130 million USD to import sugar year in, year out.

The construction of sugar factory and that of a new town is almost similar, both demand huge labor, cost as well as time, according to Ethiopian Sugar Corporation Communication Executive Officer Gashaw Aychluhim.

"The production capacity has not exceeded four million quintals (400,000 metric tons) before. Now, the expansion of former sugar factories and the construction of new ones are to take the production capacity to a record seven million quintals (700,000 metric tons) of sugar this year."

Gashaw added that the nation would also start exporting sugar beginning the coming Ethiopian fiscal year. "This leads us to say that we are in an era of 'Sugar Development Revolution'"

The average sugar demand per individual is estimated at 7-12 kg per month. And the average national sugar demand is 6-6.5 million quintals (600,000-650,000 metric tons). Hence, the production exceeds the demands.

The sector is also playing a pivotal role in creating direct jobs to over 350,000 citizens. Once completed by end of GTP II, the sugar factories would offer jobs to over 600, 000 citizens.

