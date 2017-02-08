Tanzania: Expansion Works On Four Airports for EIB Approval

Dodoma — European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to decide on a proposal to upgrade and expand four airports, which are lined-up for fund receipt after completing the initial stage of scrutinising the contractors.

The EIB had agreed to fund a special programme of transforming transport links to remote regions of Kigoma, Kagera, Tabora, Shinyanga and Sumbawanga by committing 50 million Euros (over 100bn/-) in long-term funding, spanning over 20 years.

Improvement of the five airports is expected to enhance international safety standards, provide all weather operation and expand the facilities to cater for projected growth. Speaking in the National Assembly here yesterday the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Engineer Edwin Ngonyani said only four airports will benefit from the funding.

He told legislators that Sumbawanga Airport was among the four airports that will receive the EIB funding. Responding to a question by Bupe Mwakang'ata (Special Seats--CCM) who wanted to know when will the construction of Sumbawanga airport be completed, Eng Ngonyani said plans are underway to upgrade the airport and build the terminal building with funding from EIB. He named other airports lined up for expansion as Shinyanga, Kigoma and Tabora.

"We're waiting for no objection from the creditor, EIB, regarding the contractor. The tender was announced since August last year and selections were made in October.

The examination report has been submitted to EIB to approve the project," explained the deputy minister, saying the compensation to evictees who have paved way for the project are at the final stage.

In June last year, EIB Board of Directors approved 7.4 billion Euros of new financing of 38 projects across Europe and globally.

The bank, the European Union's long-term lending institution, has agreed to provide 50 million Euros in longterm funding to enhance the country's limited air transport infrastructure, which impedes economic growth