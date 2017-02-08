Africa: Why Africa Has a Brighter Future

opinion

Africa, once considered 'a sleeping giant', with a narrative of backwardness, abject poverty and conflicts, has now holds what many believe the future of the world. Though accompanied by the sound of guns in some parts the continent, there already began miraculous economic growth here and there.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia's 6,000 MW hydro-power plant, Egypt's ultra-modern connection of 900-kms of high-speed rail between Alexandria and Aswan and the democratic transitions of power in Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria, Seychelles, and São Tomé and Príncipe are few of the reasons why a skeptic can count on Africa's future.

A new hope of development has started to blow across the continent spearheaded by the hub of the continental bloc, Ethiopia. And the narrative of black continent has already begun to flicker a ray of development. There has never been a time of this period for the world to believe in the African continent.

Countries are working around the clock to materialize iconic mega projects across the four corners of the continent. To mention few, in the west, the West African rail network that connects Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo. West African is in full swing. Mining companies in the region are investing in a massive rail project, when completed, will be 3,000-kms long and link Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo.

Spearheaded by Ethiopia, East African Region is also at the disposal. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which is under construction on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia and is a flagship project in the region. The Mombasa-Kigali Railway Project stretching almost 3,000 kilometers and connecting three East African states will pass through Kampala, Uganda.

Equally true, the South is also enjoying a remarkable growth. Suffice to mention the Solar Reserve's Jasper Solar Power Project in South Africa. Faced by the bitter truth of conflicts and crisis, African countries have already begun marching against poverty.

The 28th African Union Summit held recently here at Addis Ababa has heralded a better future, not just for the continent but for the entire globe in this regard.

Addressing the opening of Heads of States and Government Summit, the former AU Commissioner Nikosasu Dilamini Zuma has made an inspiring speech by highlighting some of the achievement the Continent making.

Despite the challenges the continent faces, countless examples of governments leading society, acting decisively in building a better life for current and future generations."Egypt is showing us that the dream of a Pan African integrated high-speed rail network that connects all African capitals and commercial centres can be realized," she said adding "Ethiopia, DRC, Cote d'Ivoire, Mozambique, Tanzania and Rwanda are recording the fastest compound growth in the continent, and are amongst the fastest-growing economies in the world. These countries, along with those who set the target of reaching middle-income status in the coming decade, are contributing towards eradicating poverty in one generation."

Countries such as Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan, The Gambia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, who have launched the campaigns to end child marriages, to give girls the opportunity to stay in school, to be healthy, and to reach their full potential. "We hope other countries that still have this practice, will join the campaign," she said.

The continent also aspired and has already come steps forward to see a united and integrated Africa. As per the Yamoussoukro Declaration, various countries have shown solemn commitment to lead Single African Aviation Market in 2017. Recent data show that Africa will be the fastest growing aviation market in the coming twenty years. Already in 2013, it transported over 70 million passengers annually and supported 6.9 million jobs.

On the other hand, many countries have started to open their skies to fellow African countries, like Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa, are helping to lead the way in Africa claiming its airspace. Other countries must be encouraged to join them to open their airspaces to all African countries, added the former Commissioner.

Moreover, many countries are displaying similar commitment towards creating free continental trade. Botswana, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and others on industrialization, beneficiation and value addition, as well as the initiatives to build regional value chains, as Continent poised to start the Continental Free Trade Area.

Like the free continental trade, the Union is also pushing on ensuring free movements of people across the continent. Following the launch of the African Passport in Kigali last year, good examples of progress on free movement of persons by countries such as Benin, Comoros, Ghana, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Togo and Uganda, who are already offering visa-free access or visa on arrival for all Africans.

The Secretary-General who took part in the 28th African Union Summit has also corroborated his conviction on African greatest contribution and achievements. On a press conference held on the sideline of the summit Gutrres said that that the narrative about Africa should be altered.

"I see people discussing - in Europe, in the Americas, in Asia - the situation in Africa based on all the crises that exist in African countries. But that is a partial view. And I think we need to have a narrative that recognizes that Africa is a continent with an enormous potential, that Africa is the continent that has higher economic growth in the last ten years."

He said that the world had seen a few days before, important success stories which proved the capacity of African countries to come together and solve problems. The way Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded to the situation in the Gambia, with the support of the African Union and the support of the UN, has been something exemplary that he hope could be copied in many other parts of the world.