Tanzania: Precision Air Renews Operational Safety Certificate

Precision Air Services has successfully renewed its operational safety audit (IOSA) certificate proving an excellent level of aviation services in the country provided by the domestic airline.

Precision Air's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ms Sauda Rajab said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Precision Air was committed to provide safe and reliable services to its customers. "Successful renewal of the IOSA certificate is a milestone for Precision Air and the aviation industry at large in Tanzania.

Safety of the passengers and equipment remain the number one priority," she said. She said Precision Air has so far been able to renew its IOSA certification for 6 years consecutively. The current certificate will be valid till 22nd September 2018 when the company will undergo another safety audit usually conducted every two years for all IATA members.

All International Air Transport Association (IATA) members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain IATA membership. The IOSA programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline and it is mandatory for International Air Transport Association membership.

The IATA is the trade association for the world's airlines, representing about 240 airlines which transport about 84 per cent of total air traffic. It is also providing support in various areas of aviation and help to formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.

Precision Air is a locally owned Airline operating daily flights to nine domestic and regional destinations. Operating from its main hub in Dar es Salaam Precision Air flies to Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mtwara, Kigoma, Tabora, Musoma, Mwanza, Bukoba, Zanzibar and regionally, to Nairobi.