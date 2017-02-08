Tanzania: Govt Now Unearths 391 Forged Certificates From Civil Servants

Photo: The Citizen

School certificates in Tanzania.

The government has unearthed 319 public servants in possession of academic certificates which are not theirs in the verification exercise that is still ongoing.

That was revealed by Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi in an interview with TBC1 State TV on Monday evening, when he was still giving a grace period to public servants who have not adhered to the earlier government call to submit their credentials or examination registration number to do so by end of March, this year.

"This is just the preliminary statistics of verification exercise. The full statistics will be issued in March and those who will not have done so will be automatically terminated," pointed out the Chief Secretary in the Tunatekeleza programme aired by the TV Station.

Engineer Kijazi said the government will embark on thorough verification exercise and once again it is optimistic that by March it will have removed the last remnants of ghost workers who may still be fleecing it, adding that public servants must submit Certificates of Secondary Education as well as the ones of Advanced Level Exams.

"We decided to temporary suspend employment in the government in order to carry out the exercise. And the President has now given the green light for the employments to resume, and some of public institutions have started to employ," he observed.

Mr Kijazi hinted that following the verification exercise the authority managed to catch up with about 19,708 phantom workers in its payroll, adding that last month the State saved some 19.8bn/- which could have gone into their hands. "Such amount of money clawed back from paying ghost workers can be used to improve welfare of public servants," he stressed.

Mr Kijazi said the Fifth Phase government under President John Magufuli had so far registered many achievements in the public service, besides restoring integrity at workplace.

As the government shifts to Dodoma, he further said, by March 1st all Ministers and Permanent Secretaries as well as some officials in the ministries will be expected to execute their duties while stationed in the capital city. "The State organs will be shifting to Dodoma in phases and by 2020, the entire government will have already shifted there," added the Chief Secretary.