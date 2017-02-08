Tanzania: Mpango Tips Statisticians Over 'Quality Data'

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango has appealed to statisticians in the country to review models used in measuring poverty in African countries to come up with clear strategies on how to fight the menace locally.

Dr Mpango made the call at the first International Conference on the Use of Tanzania National Panel Survey and LSMS Data for Research, Policy and Development in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"The Fifth Phase government is committed to raising the incomes of its citizens by putting in more emphasis on establishing small and medium industries that will rely solely on raw materials produced locally in the country," said Dr Mpango.

He pointed out that such a move would mean the government will concentrate on making use of quality and reliable statistics to fulfill its goal in poverty alleviation. The minister further said the data is paramount in implementing their 2063 agenda which is a key in attaining some developments required in African countries.

"Every government in the entire world desires to see its people are living a better life and have access to basic needs," he said. Dr Mpango said the definition of poverty and how it is measured is very confusing especially in the developing countries, therefore, requires more attention. He cited a data survey conducted by the World Bank (WB) in 2013 which showed that 10.7 percent of people worldwide who form 7.1 billion, live below the poverty line and use 1. 90 USD in comparison to 2. 4 percent in 2012.

"Much as the numbers are dropping that has not been the case for some of the developing countries, particularly those in the Sub-Saharan Africa which includes Tanzania," he further said.

The minister pointed the reasons for slow growth in development in Africa as the existence of few sectors which can not accommodate more people, adding that majority of the citizens are also located in the urban area.

In 2013 period, he said the level of poverty had gone down by 4 percent which was equivalent to 389 million people, who had been living below the poverty line in the rural areas without access to proper education.

For that matter, he emphasized on the need for the Statisticians to come up with clear definitions of poverty and how it should be measured to address local problems. The Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr Albina Chuwa also called upon the experts to use reliable data and plan for good policies in key development areas.

"Tanzania is blessed with a gift of a vast arable land and if utilised properly, it will guarantee its people good incomes and overcome poverty," said Dr Chuwa.

However, she advised the Statisticians to use the data professionally and seek consultations where necessary whenever they are verifying them with other stakeholders. "Promote evidence based planning for the development and sustainability of the country.

Do away with any data which may tarnish the good image of the country," she appealed. On her part, World Bank (WB) Country Director, Ms Bella Bird, stressed on wide coverage of data, and frequent applications to come up with qualitative ones.

"Quality statistics is important in making informed policy and decisions in order to increase the scope of policy interventions," said Ms Bird.