Kenya: Senator Paul Njoroge Shoots Twice After Rival Gangs Clash

Nominated senator Paul Njoroge Ben shot twice in the air after rival gangs clashed at a petrol station he operates in the outskirts of Naivasha town.

The gun drama happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Shell Petrol Station near Karai shopping centre along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway.

A group of suspected hired goons had gained entry into the premises and vandalised the newly established business outlet before they were repulsed a rival group.

Mr Njoroge, who arrived moments later, drew his pistol and shot twice in the air.

The senator who was alerted on the happenings was driven back to the petrol station at high speed.

An employee at the petrol station said some of the youths were ferried to the outlet, located approximately seven kilometers from Naivasha town in a private vehicle.

The other group, in what appears to have been well worked out counter strategy, pelted their rivals with stones.

DESTROY CRUCIAL PUMPS

"They have managed to destroy two crucial pumps and also dug a trench in one of the entrances," said the worker.

The senator, who later recorded a statement with the police, attributed the drama to high stake business rivalry.

"It is a rivalry that has lasted for a while and I have managed to obtain a court order to the effect," he said.

Police in anti-riot gear guarded the place as senior officers questioned the senator for several minutes in one of his offices before he proceeded to the Naivasha Police Station.

"I have not been arrested. I am going to record a statement at the police station," said the senator who accused a rival for orchestrating the attack which he claims started more than a week ago.

Some of the youths found at the police station were whisked away by the police.