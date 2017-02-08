Namibia: Seven Namibian Boxers On World Rankings

NAMIBIAN boxing continues to excel on the international stage with seven boxers now rated amongst the top 10 in the world in their various weight categories.

According to a press release issued by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy, Namibia's top boxers have all maintained or improved upon their world ratings, mostly in the World Boxing Organization's (WBO) ratings.

Namibia's double world champion Julius Indongo leads the way as he is the current International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) junior welterweight world champion.

Indongo will hope to capture a third world title when he takes on World Boxing Association (WBA) champion Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland on 15 April.

Jafet Uutoni is also hot property at the moment and moved from number three to number one contender for the WBO junior flyweight world title.

He will take on the second-ranked Angel Acosta of Puerto Rico in the Puerto Rican city of Caguas this coming Saturday, 11 February, and according to his promoter Nestor Tobias, a win will assure him a fight against the current world champion Kosei Tanaka of Japan, who will also attend the fight.

Namibia's former WBO bantamweight and IBO Super Bantamweight world champion, Paulus Ambunda, is currently ranked ninth by the WBA in the super bantamweight category.

He is also ranked 13th by both the WBO and the World Boxing Council (WBC), making him the only Namibian boxer to be ranked amongst the top 15 in three of the world's top four sanctioning bodies.

Former WBA lightweight world champion Paulus Moses is currently ranked ninth by the WBO and according to Tobias he is trying to secure him another world title shot before the end of the year.

Immanuel Naidjala, who currently holds the WBO Inter Continental bantamweight title, is ranked sixth by the WBO and according to Tobias he, too, will be looking to make an impact in 2017.

"Naidjala has fought a world champion before and he knows what it takes to compete at that level," Tobias said, referring to Naidjala's unsuccessful world title fight against Tomoki Kameda of Japan in December 2013.

Namibia's powerful middleweight boxer Walter Kautondokwa, who is also the WBO African champion, has moved up from ninth to eighth on the WBO rankings, and according to Tobias, 'he will be looking for a big fight to define his status as Africa's best this year.'

Sakaria Lukas, who is still unbeaten after 18 professional fights, maintains his position as the WBO's ninth-ranked boxer in the featherweight category.

Tobias said they will target world-rated opponents for these boxers to boost their ratings.

"We will be changing our strategy slightly in 2017 to go for gold and target world-rated opponents for these boxers to boost their ratings, while feeding our pipeline to bring our other boxers into the ratings. A win against a world-rated opponent could ensure you a Top 5 rating, and that is exactly where we want to be," he said.

Tobias said he would be looking to set up fights with world-rated boxers from Ghana in the middleweight, super featherweight, super bantamweight and bantamweight divisions, while he will continue to monitor world-rated boxers from the United Kingdom, Russia or South Africa.

"This will be a defining year for our boxers in the world ratings. We are confident about the future because they are super-committed to making things happen for themselves and we will give them all the necessary assistance and support to realize their dreams," he said, adding:

"The future looks very bright for Namibian boxing as we will continue to conquer the world with our brilliance."