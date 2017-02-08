Namibia: Payment Squabbles Haunt Windhoek Fashion Week

NAMIBIAN fashion models who walked the ramp at the first ever Windhoek Fashion Week (WFW) in November 2016 have revealed that three months since the event took place, some of them have yet to be paid.

Taking to Twitter, two of the country's top ramp and editorial models Georgina Kandjeke and Varaakuani Hambira have vented their frustrations at their non-payment. Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Kandjeke said that she was informed by WFW organisers that international models had to be paid first and that unforeseen additional costs had accumulated which made it impossible to pay the Namibian models immediately.

"They initially said that they will pay us by the end of November but they didn't," she said. She was later informed that they would pay after 90 days, which is the standard time frame for payment of models for international fashion events. "Last month they said we'll be paid at the end of January and that they started paying local models but no one has been paid."

Kandjeke said that after she spoke out about the payment issue, none of the WFW people reached out to her. "When we went public, they said nothing. The Fashion Council also didn't reach out to me except to tell me that Luis Munana isn't part of the council any more after tweeting: 'Some of the people on the Fashion Council of Namibia are a part of the WFW. They are supposed to look out for the models but dololo?'

Kandjeke noted however that although models entered into a contract with WFW, the contract did not stipulate when exactly they were supposed to be paid, only the amount they were to be paid.

Hambira said that she was receiving updates from Munana and that she was also told about the 90 day deadline. She however questioned why South African models were paid first. "I understand they are trying to protect their reputation but it just shows the lack of respect they have for us."

When contacted for comment, Munana disputed the models' claims that no feedback was given to them as to why they had not been paid yet, as well as the fact that no Namibian models have been paid yet. "That's not entirely true. Models have been paid," he said. "Some international, Angolan and Namibian models have been paid. I have been communicating with them. I'm not running away from anybody. I communicated with them via the WhatsApp group and when I removed the group, I asked that we communicate directly." Munana said the reason for the payment delays stemmed from the initial change of venue because of the rain. "It was either we continue or cancel the show altogether and we decided to go on.

"When we moved the structure downstairs, we incurred extra costs for another day. DB Audio had to set up again." He further said that some suppliers of services had to be paid in installments because apart from the extra costs incurred, there was initially no major financial sponsor.

On the way forward, Munana said that with every payment, a personal apology is being issued as well. "We don't have to make a public apology but we are issuing a personal apology to them. Upon sending the proof of payment to everyone, we send an apology for the payment delay," he said. Despite claims from some Namibian models to the contrary, Munana also said that it's not only the Namibian models who are waiting for payment. "Even the show producers from South Africa and DB Audio are still waiting for payment."

The Namibian is aware of plans underway by some of the aggrieved models to start up a Modelling Council that will be tasked with protecting Namibian models in the future.

WFW was the first event of its kind in Namibia, and saw a host of local and international fashion designers showcasing their work in front of key fashion players in the Southern African fashion industry. The event was marred by logistical challenges after the first runway shows were cancelled due to rainy weather.

Contacted for comment, board vice chairperson of the Fashion Council of Namibia Kalistu Mukoroli said: "The council doesn't have any models on their members as none had registered. The council is there to facilitate the fashion industry and not fight for equal rights. It is an unfortunate situation but if a model belongs to an agency or is a freelancer, they must take it up with the said client". He added that the council "advocates for positive for positive and open dialogue among everyone in the industry".

