8 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: House Passes Youth Revolving Fund Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

The House of Peoples' Representatives yesterday endorsed proclamation number 995/2017 unanimously provided for the establishment of Youth Revolving Fund.

House Speaker Abadula Gamada on the occasion said instead of refereeing the proclamation to pertinent standing committee for further scrutiny, MPs had held direct and extensive discussions on the bill ahead of its endorsement.

Finance and Economic Cooperation State Minister Alemayehu Gujo told the House that in the efforts to overcome youth's economic, social and political challenges,financial and technical support are crucial.

He further stated that the fund is expected to play a big role in generating income for the youth in an organized manner. It as well ensures active participation of the youth in the national development endeavor, he said.

Alemayehu stressed as the fund has nothing to do with the ongoing youth packages in Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), it is an additional asset to the youth.

The proclamation stated that youth are male and female falling under the age range from 18-34, whereas, several documents such as the MSEs proclamation referred to the age bracket from 15-29 years.

Ethiopia

Parliament Approves Infrastructure Loan Agreement With Chinese Bank

Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday approved a 250-million-U.S.-dollar loan agreement made with China's Export-Import… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.