Ethiopia: House Passes Youth Revolving Fund Bill

The House of Peoples' Representatives yesterday endorsed proclamation number 995/2017 unanimously provided for the establishment of Youth Revolving Fund.

House Speaker Abadula Gamada on the occasion said instead of refereeing the proclamation to pertinent standing committee for further scrutiny, MPs had held direct and extensive discussions on the bill ahead of its endorsement.

Finance and Economic Cooperation State Minister Alemayehu Gujo told the House that in the efforts to overcome youth's economic, social and political challenges,financial and technical support are crucial.

He further stated that the fund is expected to play a big role in generating income for the youth in an organized manner. It as well ensures active participation of the youth in the national development endeavor, he said.

Alemayehu stressed as the fund has nothing to do with the ongoing youth packages in Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), it is an additional asset to the youth.

The proclamation stated that youth are male and female falling under the age range from 18-34, whereas, several documents such as the MSEs proclamation referred to the age bracket from 15-29 years.