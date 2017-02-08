8 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Vows to Strive for Aviation Expansion, Safety

By Homa Mulisa

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority disclosed that it has been working towards ensuring aviation safety as per the international standard, 0.4 accident per every ten thousand flights.

The authority presented its biannual execution to Transport Affairs Standing Committee here recently.

The Authority reported its relentless effort towards building the capacity of aviation professionals to curb aviation accidents that may arise from lack of technical know-how in the sector.

Encouraging activities are also underway to lift the number of Ethiopian Airlines' international destination from 91 to 106, Authority Director General Col. Wossenyeleh Hunegnaw said.

The airline will kick off three services soon, of which Argentina to be one of them, the director added.

Over 89 per cent of Authority's plan for the reporting period had seen execution, according to the report.

The report indicated that capacity building training was offered to aviation professionals to curb aviation accidents.

Besides, Authority reports that, in order to be able to undertake its tasks for the fiscal year pursuant to its plan, it signed MoU with Australia, India, Ghana and Argentina and promoted the existing agreements with China, DRC, France, Greece, Portugal, Guinea, and Nigeria.

The fact that no flight accident, in international services, was registered over the last six months, a performance on aviation safety which exceeds international standards.

The Standing Committee, which lauded the execution, advised the Authority to take a research based strategic actions to be able to use its enormous potential regarding aviation academy.

International aviation audit reports also indicate that, the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority is in a good status in the context of Africa with its target in creating internationally flexible, safety and credible aviation system.

