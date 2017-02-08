Ethiopia: Agency Emphasizing On Addressing Assessment Gaps

The biannual performance reviews on Federal TVET underlined the need for bridging the rifts on meeting occupational standard and offering competency based assessment as well as training to clients.

In a recent exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Education State Minister Teshome Lamma said: " Tough some progress have been made in terms of issuing national occupational standard for employers and TVET graduates , the performance reviews indicated as a lot is expected from the agency in providing competency based assessment and training at proximity of clients in various states.

According to the state minister, the agency will soon open training centers equipped with competency assessment tools across the country at the same time it is going to double efforts in combating rent seeking mentality as such services are highly vulnerable to various corrupt acts.

Agency Occupational Standard Development and Assessment Directorate Director Hailemicheal Asrat said the the industry has set standards for each occupation, thus, the assessments are applied to make sure whether the training has gone through the required standards and quality or not.

"The prime goal of the assessment is to make available capable human power to the industry," he said, adding that due to concerted efforts in bringing about attitudinal changes towards occupational standard and assessment, the demand of trainees for assessment is becoming increasingly high.

Abating the rent seeking, he said States are opening assessment centers at lower administrative levels and also administrative measures have been taken against those who are found directing the objectives towards personal gains.

Moreover,the Agency has developed a strategy to assign two assessors for a single evaluation, plus it is working to register all serial certification to abate forgery experience discovered in some parts of the country, he added.

Hailemicheal said : "Some unauthorized institutions are illegally posting notices in a bid to get ready the trainees for the assessment of occupational standards,this move has to be corrected soon.

The Agency is working to digitize the evaluation and cripple intruders hands in the assessment, it was learnt.