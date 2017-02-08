Rwanda: The League Title is Our Next Target, Says IPRC-Kigali Coach

After guiding his side to their first ever title; the 2017 Heroes' Day title, IPRC-Kigali head coach Albert Buhake has warned that the guns will be turned to lifting the league title as they aim to end Patriots' dominance.

On Sunday, last week, IPRC-Kigali stunned local basketball powerhouse and title favourites Espoir 76-65 in the title match to clinch this year's Heroes Day basketball tournament, dethroning Patriots that scooped almost every title last season apart from the playoffs title.

It was the first ever competitive trophy for the Kicukiro-based Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center (IPRC-Kigali) since their establishment in 2014 and according to Buhake, time has come to make their presence in the league felt.

IPRC-Kigali's rise to fame has not been a rocket science according to Buhake who revealed to Times Sport that his boys have been together since 2014 and this has helped each player understand not only his system but also have understood each other, which he insists will guide them to more victory.

"We have proved who we are, every team now in the league can no longer treat us as minnows or underdogs, we have defeated the so called best teams and with no doubt I can say that we have turned focus on the league title," said Buhake

IPRC-Kigali scooped this year's title after tearing apart big favourites like Rwanda Energy Group (REG) as well as Espoir.

"This has proved to my players that they can actually defeat any team today and win any title, we want to continue this momentum in the league and hopefully we can claim it too," he added

Currently, they are in the fourth place with nine points after five games having won four and lost one, just one point behind table leaders Espoir that has however played one more game.