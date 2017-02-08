8 February 2017

Nigeria: Govt Expresses Concern Over Killing of Citizens in South Africa

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the spate of extra-judicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa, and demanded speedy action on pending cases.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, said in Abuja on Tuesday that there was no justification for the killings.

Ms. Dabiri-Erewa, who visited the South African Ambassador to Nigeria, Lulu Aaron- Mnguni, appealed to authorities in that country to ensure that justice was done in the case of a Nigerian killed last December to serve as deterrent to others.

Tochukwu Nnadi, a 34-year-old businessman, was killed allegedly by South African police on December 29, 2016.

She said "we are worried about the criminalisation of illegal migration, especially among ourselves as brothers in Africa.

"We are worried in particular about the criminalisation of Nigerian migrants in South Africa. Yes, some do commit crimes and deserve to be punished, but the extra-judicial killings worry us a lot.

"We also want to appeal to Nigerians wherever they are to obey the laws of the land: we are worried as well, about extra-judicial killings anywhere in the world."

She said Nigeria lost 116 persons to such killings in South Africa; and in 2016 alone, 20 persons were killed.

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa hoped that relationship between both countries remained strong and better and distractions avoided.

Mr. Aaron-Mnguni said the killings would be investigated and those involved would be punished.

He said "South Africa has high level of technology to know how a person dies."

According to him, pathologists and the police will fish out the truth and those found guilty will be sentenced.

