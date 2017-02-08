Nigeria Protests Extra-Judicial Killings of Its Citizens in S'Africa

Nigeria has frowned at the extra-judicial killing of its citizens in South Africa, even as it demands expeditious justice in the December 29th, 2016 killing of another Nigeria, Tochukwu Nnadi.

The Senior Special Assistance to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa made Nigeria's position known, yesterday, during a visit to the South African embassy in Abuja.

Hon Erewa said, the position of the Nigerian authority on Nigerians who commits crimes in their host countries, is clear; "we will not shield or defend any Nigerian who runs afoul of the law of their host countries 'they must face the music, squarely."

She urged Nigerians in Diaspora to be law abiding as that is the only way they can project the good image or be a good ambassador of Nigeria.

The three term member of the Nigerian House of Representatives insisted that, the Nigerian authority will not fold its arm while its citizens are being criminalized unjustly in South Africa and other parts of the world.

She reeled out a gory statistics of how 116 Nigerians were killed in South Africa in 2 years and in 2016 alone, 20 Nigerians were killed. She emphasized that, justice delay is justice denied; in cases involving extra judicial-killings of Nigerians, the wheel of South African justice system seems to be grinding too slow.

Regrettable of all, Hon Dabiri fumed; "A good number of cases of extra-judicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa is carried out by the Police. This situation she said, connotes the stereotyping of Nigerians living in that country.

She reiterated that Africans should love themselves, so that Africa can tell good story about themselves to the rest of the world. According to her, it is only by so doing that Africans can counter the negative perceptions of the outside world about Africans.

While welcoming Hon Dabiri and her entourage, South Africa's Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Lulu Louis Mnguni extended his condolence and that of his country to Nigeria over the killing of a Nigerian in his country last December.

He said, the law is already taking its cause in the matter and assured Nigerians that everything is been done to put a permanent stop to the sad occurrences.

He identified eradication of poverty as one of the panacea to the challenge of mutual suspicion or envy that is the cause of most heinous attacks on foreigners.

Mr Mnguni acknowledged that, as one of the 'Frontline state' against apartheid, Nigeria and South Africa shares 'Time-tested relationship. He said, everything is been done to properly educate the young ones about the role Nigeria and some other African countries played the anti-apartheid struggle.

He described Nigerians as hardworking people, stressing that young South Africans are been thought to imbibe the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians. South Africa, Mnguni said, is also learning from Nigeria in the area of Oil and Gas.