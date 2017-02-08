Rwanda: Basketball - U-16 Girls' Team to Play Friendlies in Europe

Rwanda U16 girls' national basketball coach Jacques Bahige has said that the team will play some friendly games in Europe as part of the build-up for this year's FIBA Afro Basketball competition set for July.

Bahige revealed that his team was invited to Belgium for the Royal Basket Club de Wanze tournament due to be held on May 24-the event is organized by I'ASBL Royal Basketball Club.

"We received invitations from the two countries and we are looking forward to participate in the games besides we're also likely to play against PGB of Goma in the DRC to enhance our preparations for the continental games."

Bahige and his team have also been invited by the REZE Basketball International for the 29th International female tournament scheduled in France from the 22-25 of June this year.

Meanwhile it has also been reported that the Royal Moroccan Basketball Federation requested the U16 team to take part in the Laila Khadija Youth Competition due to kick-off from February 23-27 in Marrakesh. It is not yet clear whether they will honour the invitation since the school term began two weeks ago.

Even though the FIBA Afro basketball U16 hosts have not yet been revealed, Bahige believes such friendlies will boost and give the girls' team a platform to weigh themselves a head of the continental games.

The Rwanda girls' team will be seeking their first qualification for the FIBA Afro basketball games having dropped out in the group stages during their last participation in the 4th edition of the girls' tournament held in the Madagascar in 2015.

They finished 4th in their Group having lost to Mozambique (96-22) Tunisia (74-47), Angola (81-44) and Mali (111-23) respectively.