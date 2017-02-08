The Minister of State Security Cde Kembo Mohadi has called on Zanu-PF supporters to strengthen party structures from grassroots level, and implored all eligible voters to register to vote ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections. Cde Mohadi, who is also the legislator for Beitbridge East constituency, made the remarks while addressing scores of party supporters at Tshituripasi business centre at the weekend.

He said it was important for those Zanu-PF supporters who turned 18 years between 2013 and now, to register as voters. "Voter registration is an on-going process, but we want to remind our supporters that it is important for them to register as voters.

"It is critical that we get maximum votes so that we may get two thirds majority in Parliament for us to be able to fully implement people policies. "We need to do a self-introspection of our party structures, and work together from grassroots up to the highest level in the party," he said.

Cde Mohadi castigated members fanning factionalism and divisive activities in the party, saying it was detrimental to progress.

"I want to urge the youths to emulate the leadership skills of President Mugabe, and for them to join the 21st February Movement, which will mould them as disciplined and principled leaders of tomorrow," he said.

Cde Mohadi said Zanu-PF was the vanguard of the country's founding values, hence people should rally behind it in their numbers during election time. "Let's not fall prey to the whims of the agents of regime change. "We have to stick and confront our challenges as one people," he said.

He urged those who benefited from the land reform programme to put it to good use especially now that the country is having good rains. "People should make good use of the farm implements that are being channelled to listed farmers under the Command Agriculture programme.

"It is encouraging that we are having rains and hence the need to complement each other in producing enough food for ourselves and the nation," he said.