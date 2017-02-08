DYNAMOS should brace for the new season without goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva who was yesterday reported to have signed a short-term deal with Absa Premiership side Cape Town City.Sources yesterday said the Warriors goalkeeper, who became a free agent following the expiry of his contract in December, has signed for six months as he targets a possible move to Turkey when the next window opens.

The 20-year-old attracted interest from many scouts at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament where he produced some crucial saves despite the poor run by the Warriors.

However, his manager Gibson Mahachi yesterday professed ignorance over the development.

The goalkeeper has been the at the centre of discussion in Dynamos circles following his decision not to attend training upon his return from the Afcon tournament as his handlers insisted the Glamour Boys had not made the move to open negotiations for the extension of his contract.

"I am not aware of that. I speak with him every day and today (yesterday) he sent me a WhatsApp message in morning around 7am. He never alluded to anything about going to South Africa," said Mahachi.

At Cape Town City, Mukuruva would provide options for coach Eric Tinkler.

Currently, 35-year-old Shu-Aib Walters is the first choice goalkeeper with Samora Matloung and Gershn Kock also in the department.

The young Zimbabwean goalkeeper's stock has been rising in the last three years in which he also became the Warriors first choice.

An unheralded Mukuruva stepped into the limelight in 2014 when George Chigova moved to Supersport in South Africa.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa may have to turn to Tonderai Mateyaunga and Ashley Reyners to fill the void.

Meanwhile, former midfielder Ovidy Karuru yesterday ended one year of being on the sidelines when he completed his move to South Africa First National Division side AmaZulu.

Karuru (28) has been roped in by the KwaZulu Natal outfit on a one and half year deal ahead of the second round NFD fixtures which kicks off this weekend.

Former Warriors coach Joey Antipas was excited with the arrival of his countryman to Durban and is optimistic he will deliver.

Karuru was offloaded by Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of 2016 and now finds a new home in the second tier where he hopes to work his way back to the top.

The attacking midfielder believes he was not given a fair chance at Chiefs and would want to redeem himself.

"Ovidy is a very deceptive type of player. He's a goal scoring midfielder who can operate from both flanks as well as from the centre of the park," said Antipas.

"I believe he can give us another dimension in play and he's also a very creative type of player. I worked with him in the national team before. He's also played in Europe, in France. He will add depth into the team."

Karuru joins a list of mid-season signings that Antipas has made to beef up his side ahead of the resumption of games.

AmaZulu have also signed another Zimbabwean Stephen Makatuka during the break along with Phumlani Gumede and Menzi Ndwandwe. Usuthu are also home to former Warriors goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro.