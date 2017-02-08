8 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why We Chose Nigeria for Digital Single Market - EU Envoy

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The European Union, EU, has chosen Nigeria to host its first Digital Single Market in Africa. EU Vice President/Commissioner on Digital Single Market, Mr. Andrus Ansip, stated this during a meeting with the Minister of Communications and Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, in Abuja, yesterday.

Ansip said the EU chose Nigeria as its first choice in Africa because of its size, which makes it the most lucrative investment destinations in sub-Sahara Africa with, high return in investment.

He also said the decision to choose Nigeria was informed by its good position to benefit from global trade through the export of ICTs.

"The size of Nigeria makes it the most lucrative investment destinations in sub-Sahara Africa, with a high return in investment and an emerging market that made it one of the new frontiers for investment and Digital Market consideration," he said.

Responding, the Minister of Communications, Shittu, expressed his appreciation and commended the EU chief for choosing Nigeria as his first point of call to discuss creation of Digital Single Market in Africa.

