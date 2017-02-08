Uganda: Dombo Returns in Eala Race as NRM Changes voting Rules

Kampala — After a night of collar pulling, heckling and near punching of their electoral commission chairperson, NRM have revised the rules to govern the Eala vote--it will be on popular support and not regional based.

President Museveni had led the party into accepting bending the rules and vote for the party's candidates in the Eala elections based on regional basis but this only caused acrimony and hig-haga during the hours on end caucus meeting at Entebbe State House.

Some candidates, like Emmanuel Dombo, opted out for what they considered unfair party rules. Others simply fought the exercise leading to a premature closure of the election exercise.

With the regional based voting out, Mr Dombo has since announced his return in the race.

NRM is seeking to select six candidates out of 38 to tussle it out in Parliament for the regional parliament slots.

Sources familiar to the decision to jettison the regional based voting say voting by popular vote was returned with two positions ring fenced for the women who would have garnered the highest number of votes.