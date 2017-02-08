Uganda: KCCA Reviews Garbage Collection Contract

Kampala — The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has given a three months grace period to the three companies that won the garbage collection tender to improve on their services or else they lose the deal.

According to the information published on the KCCA website, there have been several complaints from Kampala residents, who have always complained of the incompetence of the garbage collectors.

The three companies are; Nabugabo Up deal, Home Clean Uganda and Consortium Uganda.

KCCA noted that they have received a lot of complaints especially from a number of private collectors and hence the need to revisit the matter.

During the three months period, KCCA will assess their capacity and legal documentation in line with the required standards for collection and transportation of waste in the city. This grace period shall be for three months (From 1st Feb and 31st March 2017).

It's also going to carry out a two-phased assessment and establishment of operational standards.

Under the first phase, a company will be required to fulfill particular conditions.

These are; being a fully registered enterprise with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), have a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) and have a physical address which the KCCA inspection team shall physically visit/ verify.

Others are; a NEMA license as stipulated in the National Environment -Waste Management Regulations and reasonable tonnage of garbage dumped in Kiteezi.

The second phase shall include assessing the capacity of each waste collection company to enter into a subcontract with the authorized concessionaire of the zone (of their choice).

Others are; having existing contracts with particular clients; availability of personal protective wear for all the workers and the functionality of the trucks to carry garbage.

KCCA will draft standard subcontracts that will be agreed upon by both parties (concessionaire and the interested companies). It will also assess the capacity of each proposed subcontractor to collect waste from the area agreed upon.