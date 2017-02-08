Uganda: Canada's Evangelical Bishop to Visit Uganda, Consecrate Mamre Prayer Centre

The Canada based Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) Bishop Jerold Glilege to visit Uganda and Kenya during his pastoral visit in Africa.

Bishop Glilege started his journey from Canada, Sweden, Uganda where is expected to stay for one week and consecrate Mamre Prayer Centre in Namugongo before proceeding to Kenya on February 16.

He is slated to arrive in Uganda on February 9 at Entebbe international Airport with three other priests.

On his arrival, Bishop Glilege he is scheduled to meet president Museveni to thank him for the freedom of worship which is provided for in Uganda's constitution under article 29, and peace and stability, according to Fr. Jacinto Kibuuka.

He is also expected to meet the vice president Edward Ssekandi to discuss issues regarding their pastoral work and social development of Catholics.

Fr. Kibuuka said the purpose of the bishaop's coming is to consecrate Mamre Prayer Centre which will be renamed Mamre International Prayer Centre .

"This Holly place has been known by the nationals but after its launch it will be opened up to the international world as an international prayer centre and that's why it needed the whole Bishop to come and unveils it" said Kibuuka.

Bishop Jerold is expected to spend a whole week here and within those seven days, he is expected to launch the holy place of Mamre International Centre on Sunday. He is also expected orient priests, part of which will be to teach them how the Evangelical Orthodox Catholic church workers.

"Most of the priests (Reverend Fathers) have never been oriented within this church's Dos and Don'ts so this will be the right time to learn each and everything and continue to run God's church smoothly," Fr Kibuuka added.

Fr Vincent Kisenyi Byansi also revealed that the Evangelical Orthodox Catholic church was registered in Uganda in 2006 and is growing steadily.

"Before Rev Fr Kibuuka came on board the church had a few people but now it has grown because now our church has over 20,000 people just in Namugongo alone and with time, we shall grow in numbers because we all praise one God," said Fr Kisenyi.

Fr Kisenyi further noted that the Bishop's message during his pastoral visit is based on the biblical teaching of love.

The church operates in Canada, Sweden, Russia, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zaire, Burundi, Nigeria among others.

Bishop Glilege is expected to visit Uganda Martyrs Namugongo Catholic Shrine, Anglican shrine, Kasubi Tombs and Jinja Source of the Nile, among others.