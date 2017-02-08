Liberia: GVL, Workers Sign CBA to Enhance Harmony

The Golden Veroleum Workers Union of Liberia (GVWUL) and Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) senior management team have signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The CBA was signed over the weekend at the GVL head office on 17th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia.

GVWUL President, Stanley S. Carter, said the CBA is intended to promote solid relations between management and workers and ensure better industrial harmony at the GVL oil palm plantations in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties.

He explained that one component is the construction of housing units for the workers, adding that until such an initiative is implemented, workers will continue to receive housing allowance from management.

Mr. Carter said although the CBA negotiations were hectic and encountered some challenges, in the end, all parties to the agreement "came out with shining colors."

He, however, expressed the hope that all the parties will respect and implement all the components in the best interests of GVL and the workers. He then thanked the GVL management for its level of understanding and tolerance during the period of the negotiations, which began in May 2016.

GVL General Manager for Human Resources, Eric K. Goll said it would serve a good purpose if some stakeholders in the labor sector visited GVL's areas of operations.

"Come and see things for yourselves and we are doing some good things that's worth your evaluations, comments and analyses that could strengthen solid industrial relations between workers and management," Goll said.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the workers for the maturity they exhibited during the course of the CBA negotiations that led to a successful outcome.

The secretary general of the Firestone Agriculture Workers Union of Liberia (FAWUL), Edwin B. Cisco, urged the leadership of the GVL Workers Union to always put in place a common practice of accountability where money is involved.

"I call on workers of GVL that all components of this agreement should be adhered to and GVL management should remember that if this current agreement does not win money, the next one will be looking at serious money business," Mr. Cisco said.

He described the GVL and workers union agreement as a laudable achievement, adding that "various workers unions are grateful for such a move by all parties that were involved in the negotiations."

The deputy secretary general of the Liberia Labor Congress, Obediah Tarlue, noted that all parties should live within the confines of the agreement.

"We want to assure the workers and management that a monitoring mechanism will be put in place to ensure the implementation of the CBA in the coming months," Mr. Tarlue said, adding that whenever a conflict arises, "it is our fervent hope that it can be resolved as contained in the CBA agreement."

GVL General Manager, Elvis G. Morris, called for collaboration to ensure industrial harmony and solid working relationships.

Owing to the state of Liberia's economy, Morris indicated that some major companies have cut down staff and employee benefits.

Despite this, Morris said that GVL has maintained its staff.

"Let's put our hands together, work together and lift GVL to an appreciable level that would ensure the development and progress of all parties to the CBA," he pleaded.

Golden Veroleum Liberia's operational areas are situated in Tarjuwon, Butaw and Kpanyan districts in Sinoe County and Grand Kru County.