Liberia: One Killed, Several Wounded

A tragic motor accident along the Monrovia-Kakata Highway last Sunday evening left one person dead and several others wounded.

Tarkpor K. Gaye, popularly known as T. Boy, a resident of Police Academy Junction died on the spot when the taxi he was riding in lost control and somersaulted several times, according to eye-witnesses.

T. Boy, a popular youth of Ganta, Nimba County is the adopted son of journalist, C.Y Kwanue of the Daily Observer newspaper. T. Boy lived with D. Irene Kwanue Bokay, who was also on board of the vehicle. She was also injured on her left arm during the accident.

Mrs. Bokay was later attended to and discharged from a local hospital but the accident has left her traumatized.

A pregnant woman on board the taxi is under critical condition at the John F. Kennedy Hospital, where she was transferred Sunday night due to complications.

According to family sources, the woman was operated on to remove her babies (twins), who died in her stomach, as a result of the accident.

Other occupants were taken to a local clinic and treated from their injuries.

A journalist in Kakata, Margibi County, who arrived on the scene minutes after the accident, observed that the driver was speeding recklessly when he skidded off the road.

Meanwhile, the remains of Tarkpor, otherwise known as Nimba Tarr or Political Maggot will be laid to rest today in Monrovia, a family source said.