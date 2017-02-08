Liberia: Former Nigerian President Armed Forces Day Orator

The former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Aremu Obassanjo, will address this year's Armed Forces Day program on Saturday February 11 at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia.

According to a calendar of events from the Ministry of National Defense marking the celebrations, Mr. Obassanjo will reflect on various issues, including Liberia's pending elections.

The theme of this year's celebration is, "The AFL Supporting and Defending Our Democratic Transition."

Today's activity is a symposium at the Monrovia City Hall beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the theme, "AFL Contributing to Peace, Stability and Development."

Dr. Henry Boima Fahnbulleh, National Security Advisor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is expected to address the symposium.

Dr. Kimmie Weeks will serve as moderator of the symposium. The panelists include a blend of Liberians from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

On Thursday, February 9, beginning at 0600 hours, there will be civil military operations (CMO) conducted in Margibi County. This year's CMO will include a cleanup campaign and medical outreach.

The cleanup will be carried out in Kakata City, while the medical outreach will be conducted in Seketa, a rural community approximately an hour's drive from Kakata.

On Friday, February 10, the soldiers and their mentors will attend a jummat service at the 72nd community mosque at 12:30p.m.

As part of its planned civil-military operations, AFL's soccer squad, the Defense Guardian, will knock boots with the "Dollars Boys" of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning on the BYC sports pitch in the PHP Community beginning at 1400 hours on Saturday, February 11, which ends the official celebration of Armed Forces Day.

On Sunday, February 5, the AFL attended a Thanksgiving and Intercessory Prayer Service at the Sinkor United Pentecostal Church in Monrovia.

February 11 of each year is commemorated as Armed Forces Day, legislated on February 11, 1957.