Liberia: 21 Political Parties 'A Lot for Liberia'

National Election Commission (NEC) Chairman, Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya, yesterday openly confessed that, with 21 political parties now certificated and accredited for the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, the number is "a lot for Liberia."

His utterance comes barely eight months to the holding of the presidential and legislative elections. Speaking at the certification ceremony of two new political parties, the Change Democratic Action (CDA) and the Coalition for Liberia's Progress (CLP) at the NEC's headquarters in Monrovia, he said it is however consistent with the Elections Law and the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

According to him, however, the multiplicity of political parties is an indication that the rights as provided for under the constitution is working.

In his mind, Korkoya said, it was easy to form a political party in Liberia, "because those who wrote the constitution, drawn from their own experience, thought that multiple political parties would be the best thing for our country and its democracy."

He meanwhile cautioned the two new parties that though the law gives them the right to be duly established, they should remember it comes along with responsibility.

"You have to hold and abide by every provision of NEC laws and that of the Constitution," he told the leadership of the new parties.

"A lot of aspirants continue to violate the NEC Law governing pre-campaigning activities by placing their posters on various poles and public places, but we want you to be distinct and to be law abiding," Korkoya told the parties representatives.

In separate remarks, chairmen of the parties lauded the NEC for the certification and accreditation.

Amos Nyanwleh Tubor, chairman of the CLP, assured the NEC that his party would do everything possible to respect NEC's laws and the Constitution.

"We are going to be law abiding because our vision and ideology are seriously against acts that would undermine the NEC's policy and regulation," Tubor assured the commission, adding that CLP would not produce any presidential candidate during the election process.

"We are only going to produce candidates for the National Legislature during this election, and not for the presidency," the CLP chair emphasized.

A CDA representative also commended the NEC for the certification and accreditation and promised to abide by every rule of the commission.