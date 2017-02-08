Liberia: Major Boost for Nimba Grid of Wapp

Jungle Energy Power, the private company that took over the Nimba grid of the Liberia Electricity Corporation, has brought in more electrical equipment for the restoration of electricity in the county by next month.

A spokesman for the company, Alex G. Vankan, told this newspaper that the company decided to bring in the equipment to restore electricity to their customers while the main shipment of electrical equipment is expected to arrive from India later as anticipated.

Included in the consignment are transformers, service wires, bar metal cable lugs, insulators and aerial fuses. Others are channel irons, angle irons, polymeric pin insulators, among others.

The equipment arrived via Ivory Coast from Ghana as an emergency consignment to quickly connect every line that has been down for months.

On December 1, 2016, the LEC's Nimba County Grid under the West Africa Power Pool was turned over to a private company to manage for a period of 10 years.

That private company, Jungle Energy Power (JE - Power), is a marriage of the Jungle Water Group of Companies, an energy venture (initiated by Mr. Tomah Floyld, Daily Observer's Man of the Year 2016), and a Ghanaian company.

In the agreement reached with the Government of Liberia, JE-Power will be responsible for the Nimba Grid of the West Africa Power Pool, providing electricity to all the communities from Ivory Coast, around Loguatuo, to Saclepea.

However, since the agreement was reached, electricity is yet to reach every community due to the shortage of poles, wires, transformers, among others.

Citizens have been complaining about the lack of electricity in some quarters and the delays in reaching a greater part of Ganta and other communities in Nimba.

Meanwhile, JE-Power is rehabilitating the former LEC office in Ganta while at the same time connecting communities that were not completed during the first phase of connections.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that there is electricity in every quarter of Ganta. But the first priority is to restore electricity to customers whose lines have been down," said Daniel Agbomsoh, Chief Electrical Engineer, JE-Power.