7 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Major Boost for Nimba Grid of Wapp

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ishmael F. Menkor

Jungle Energy Power, the private company that took over the Nimba grid of the Liberia Electricity Corporation, has brought in more electrical equipment for the restoration of electricity in the county by next month.

A spokesman for the company, Alex G. Vankan, told this newspaper that the company decided to bring in the equipment to restore electricity to their customers while the main shipment of electrical equipment is expected to arrive from India later as anticipated.

Included in the consignment are transformers, service wires, bar metal cable lugs, insulators and aerial fuses. Others are channel irons, angle irons, polymeric pin insulators, among others.

The equipment arrived via Ivory Coast from Ghana as an emergency consignment to quickly connect every line that has been down for months.

On December 1, 2016, the LEC's Nimba County Grid under the West Africa Power Pool was turned over to a private company to manage for a period of 10 years.

That private company, Jungle Energy Power (JE - Power), is a marriage of the Jungle Water Group of Companies, an energy venture (initiated by Mr. Tomah Floyld, Daily Observer's Man of the Year 2016), and a Ghanaian company.

In the agreement reached with the Government of Liberia, JE-Power will be responsible for the Nimba Grid of the West Africa Power Pool, providing electricity to all the communities from Ivory Coast, around Loguatuo, to Saclepea.

However, since the agreement was reached, electricity is yet to reach every community due to the shortage of poles, wires, transformers, among others.

Citizens have been complaining about the lack of electricity in some quarters and the delays in reaching a greater part of Ganta and other communities in Nimba.

Meanwhile, JE-Power is rehabilitating the former LEC office in Ganta while at the same time connecting communities that were not completed during the first phase of connections.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that there is electricity in every quarter of Ganta. But the first priority is to restore electricity to customers whose lines have been down," said Daniel Agbomsoh, Chief Electrical Engineer, JE-Power.

Liberia

No Batteries for Digital Cameras At VR Center

National Elections Commission (NEC) workers at the D. Twe Memorial High School campus are worried about the slow pace of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.