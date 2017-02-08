Sierra Leone: German National in Court for U.S.$172,000 Fraud

A German, Dr. Jur Olaf Grabowski, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh-Kamara of the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1 for allegedly defrauding Fawaz Building Materials a whopping sum of US$172 on behalf of the German Drilling Group Limited.

The accused was before the court on one hundred and fifty-two (152) counts of conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent conversion contrary to laws.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the German Drilling Group Sierra Leone Limited, on Tuesday November 10, 2015, fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit, the sum of one hundred and seventy-two thousand United States Dollars (US$172) ,received from Fawaz Building materials on behalf his company.

In his testimony, Detective Police Constable (DPC) 4900 Andrew Komeh, attached to the Economic Financial Fraud Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told the court that on September 1, 2016, while on duty, a case of an enquiry file of conspiracy and defraud was assigned to him for investigation.

He said statement was obtained from the complainant and his witnesses, and that during the cause of investigation, a team of detective police personnel assessed several documents including statement of account of German Drilling Group Sierra Leone Company.

DPC 4900 stated that on the same date, the accused was invited, questioned and cautioned, adding that he also produced to the investigation team, a copy of document title "2016 cash expenses report for German Drilling Group" containing relevant information.

The witness continues that the investigation team observed that the document explained details of total amount of monies received by the accused and how he was spending the said monies, but there was no receipt to the claim.

DPC 4900 explained that on September 20, 2016, he further interviewed the accused, while he charged him to court on September 26, 2016.

The matter continues for further hearing.