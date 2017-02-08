8 February 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: 'I Am a Senior Member of the APC'

By Victoria Naomi Saffa

One of the All People Congress (APC) flagbearer hopeful, Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh, commonly known as the 'Poor Man's Lawyer, has noted that he is a senior member of the All People Congress (APC), and that he had been supporting and contributing to the development aspirations of the party for decades.

He made the above statement yesterday at the Worldwide Hall, Rokupa, in the eastern part of Freetown during a meeting with community stakeholders, women and youth.

Lawyer Kaloko donated ten gold medals and a golden cup for the would- be winners of the inter-area community football gala currently taking place at the Approved School football field.

He disclosed that he had been a member of the APC for the past thirty-five years and that he was one of the lawyers representing the party in court before he left for the United States of America.

"Because I have been living in the United States for years, many people think I am a stranger. I am a pure and applied member of the APC and have done a lot for the party," he said.

He therefore called on residents in that part of the city to support the Kalokoh Movement and achieve its goal, as well as support him in the APC flagbearer race, noting that he was raised at Portee Market, and that "people should support me because I am not a stranger.

Chairlady for Ward 354, Constituency 99, Abibatu Kargbo, noted that Lawyer Kalokoh was highly welcome in the constituency and that as an executive member of the constituency, she was ready and willing to pledge her support to him in the flagbearer race.

"We are going to market him because we believe that Lawyer Kalokoh has passion for women, youth and children. Some of us know the role he played when the APC was in opposition and we believe that he is a leader with clean record," she noted.

In his statement, Chairman for the Kalokoh Movement, who also doubles as chairman for Calaba Town Progressive Movement, Bundu Bobson Kargbo, noted that President Koroma has done well in developing the country, and that as a movement, they believed that Lawyer Kalokoh will copy from him, if given the flagbearer position.

He said the movement was meant for the grassroot people, more especially the poor, thus calling on the people to join and support the movement.

