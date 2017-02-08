Sierra Leone: FBC Proud to Have President Koroma, VP FOH As Alumni

Authorities of Fourah Bay College (FBC), University of Sierra Leone have stated that they were proud of producing the current President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and Vice President Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh respectively, as the institution would celebrate 190 years of existence come January 18, this year.

In a press conference organised by the authorities on Monday, 6th February, 2017, at the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor and Principal, Alhaji Engineer Badamasie Savage, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, said the institution was very much proud of producing man-power that have contributed to national development of the country and other parts of the world.

"Since its establishment in 1827, FBC has produced several important game changers of our world including President and Vice President of Sierra Leone-Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh," he said.

He disclosed that they have lined up series of activities including a launch of the 190 anniversary magazine and the second edition of Alumni of Fourah Bay College register from 1827 to 2016.

"The highlights of the anniversary celebrations include the hoisting of the college's and National flags, the unveiling of a plaque showcasing the photographs of past Principals/Deputy Vice Chancellors of the college from 1827 to 2017, turning of the sod for a building that would house the Institute of Library and Information Studies and the Department of Architecture," he said.

He noted that there would be a panel discussion by students on the theme "Integrity, Value and Excellence", and that they would organise a grand anniversary banquet during which special awards would be given by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of FBC, followed by sponsored "Walk and Thanksgiving Service and March Past.

Mrs. Bernadette Cole, Director, Alumni and International Relations Directorate, said there will be statements from the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr.Minkailu Bah, Chancellor of the University of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, among others.

She disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of Durham University is expected to witness the celebration, because FBC was an affiliate of the university until 1960.

She said during the years, FBC has introduced new courses and revised various curricula in order to meet modern job market.

"The development of Sierra Leone is largely because of Fourah Bay College. Over the past 50 years, FBC has produced manpower in all facets of Sierra Leone. Women were also given the opportunity to be trained like men at FBC," she said. She added that there were many positives about FBC and that people must acknowledge them at all times, disclosing that the celebration would be themed "Pursuing excellence and serving humanity".