Rwanda: Gicumbi FC Appoint Okoko as Head Coach

Struggling football League side Gicumbi FC have appointed former Mukura head coach Godfoid Okoko as new head coach, according to the club Secretary General, Antoine Dukuzumuremyi. Okoko takes over from Hussein Baraka.

The Burundian tactician who was sacked by Huye-based side after a dismal run of results has signed a six-month deal with his new club and has been given the unenviable task of keeping the club currently in the relegation zone in the topflight.

"We have signed him for six months initially. The idea is to see how he performs in the remaining league matches and Peace Cup. After he will be assessed to see if we can give him a longer contract," Dukuzumuremyi told Times Sport yesterday.

Dukuzumuremyi confirmed that Okoko will be assisted by Methode Kamali, who was initially in charge of Gicumbi reserve team.

"We zeroed in on Okoko because we think that he is the best coach that can keep us in the top flight. We believe he can do that and after keeping the team in top division we will look into extending his contract," he added

Gicumbi are second from bottom with eight points having won two games and drawn two, losing the remaining 11 from 15 matches. They're three points above bottom side Pepiniere FC.