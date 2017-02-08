8 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cricket - Charity Cc Eye V.R. Naidu T20 Title Defense

By Pontian Kabeera

Reigning V.R. Naidu T20 reigning champions Charity Cricket Club head coach Bob Songa has challenged his side to defend the title they won last season following an impressive start to this year's campaign.

Songa made the remarks after his team had defeated Queens of Victory by 7 wickets at Kicukiro cricket ground on Sunday.

Queens of Victory won the toss and decided to bat first and made 74 runs all out in their allotted 18.5 overs. In reply the defending champions chased the runs and made 75 runs in 13 overs.

Damalie Busingye was on form as she made 16 runs off 22 balls.

The coach said the players are ready to defend the title and also continue with the good show in many other tournaments.

"We have experienced players; they have been working together for the last three to four years and they know what they are doing," he said.

Charity is one of the most experienced sides in Rwanda cricket; they have tested success in various competitions. They have won computer point twice, and they have also won UAE Exchange and 50 over's premier league.

