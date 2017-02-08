8 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Prof Moyo Offside Says Concourt

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo violated the rules of the Constitutional Court when he filed his challenge against arrest and the apex court has deferred the hearing to allow him to comply.

The nine-member bench noticed that Prof Moyo's lawyers failed to properly paginate the record as required by the rules of the court.

It was found that the minister's lawyers did not bind the papers in breach of another rule of the court.

To that end, the court indefinitely postponed the matter to allow the minister to put his house in order.

Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba, however, ordered Minister Moyo to pay wasted costs.

"By consent, the application is postponed sine die (indefinitely) and the applicant to pay wasted costs in respect of the fourth respondent," ruled Justice Malaba.

A bid by Minister Moyo's lawyers to justify their error by accusing the registrar of the court of allowing them to file the haphazard application hit a brick wall.

