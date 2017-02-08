Kenya: KVF Move League's Opening Legs to Nyeri, Ndakaini

Nairobi — The first leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League which was schedule for Malaba, has been moved to Nyeri's Kamkuni stadium.

The federation made the changes after a meeting with coaches and team managers two weeks ago, which will also see volleyball played along the banks of Nairobi 's biggest water reservoir, Ndakaini dam in the second leg. This fixture was initially scheduled for Nanyuki in April.

"Kindly note that due to unexpected and unavoidable circumstances, the first and second national league leg which previously were scheduled to take place in Malaba and Nanyuki respectfully has been changed as per the attached 2017 KVF reversed calendar of events and competitions," KVF Organising Secretary, Ismael Chege in a circular to all league teams said.

The opening leg is scheduled for March 1-3 at Kamkunji ground with the second leg set for between April 2 and 5th at Ndakaini.

Ndakaini leg which is sponsored by Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company will be used to sensitize the local community on the importance of conserving the environment and water catchment areas.

There is however no changes in the tentative fixtures released two weeks ago where defending champions Kenya Pipeline (women) and Kenya Prisons (men) will open their title defence against Kenya Prisons and Cooperative Bank respectively.

Prisons (women) who will be searching for their first national gong since 2013 will tackle Mount Kenya University in the second match as their male colleagues take on Administration Police who has also paired host Kenya Defence Forces.

Former champions General Service Unit will have a date with Nairobi Prisons as Nairobi Water tackles returnees, Forest Rangers. Rangers will be making a return after withdrawing from the league last season.

The legs are tentatively pegged at seven with the final leg before national playoff set to be held in Aldama Ravin in October.