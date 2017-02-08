8 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Third Candidate Drops Out As Presidential Vote Starts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Presidential aspirant Zakariye Mohamud Haji dropped out of the race for President, leaving 21 candidates to contest in the elections kicked of Wednesday in Mogadishu.

Hajji who served as minister for information of Somalia in 2000 has withdrawn his candidacy for president on the start of the voting on Wednesday morning, citing 'foreign interference' in the process.

The Presidential election is taking place in a heavily protected former air force base at Mogadishu Airport, where 328 Members of Parliament are casting their voting, 1 absent through illness.

Mogadishu, the capital of the horn of Africa country is in 'lockdown', and there's a curfew in place for a second day, because of the elections, which have been postponed several times in the past.

On Tuesday, the minister of aviation for the Federal Government said they have temporarily suspended all Flights to and from Mogadishu Airport have last night, for security reasons.

Somalia

The Waiting Game - Confusion at Kenya's Kakuma Refugee Camp

President Donald Trump's travel ban and its legal challenges have caused much anxiety and confusion in the Kenyan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.