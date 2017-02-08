Somalia: Third Candidate Drops Out As Presidential Vote Starts

Presidential aspirant Zakariye Mohamud Haji dropped out of the race for President, leaving 21 candidates to contest in the elections kicked of Wednesday in Mogadishu.

Hajji who served as minister for information of Somalia in 2000 has withdrawn his candidacy for president on the start of the voting on Wednesday morning, citing 'foreign interference' in the process.

The Presidential election is taking place in a heavily protected former air force base at Mogadishu Airport, where 328 Members of Parliament are casting their voting, 1 absent through illness.

Mogadishu, the capital of the horn of Africa country is in 'lockdown', and there's a curfew in place for a second day, because of the elections, which have been postponed several times in the past.

On Tuesday, the minister of aviation for the Federal Government said they have temporarily suspended all Flights to and from Mogadishu Airport have last night, for security reasons.