Kenya: Oswago, Oyombra Deny Chickengate Charges, Freed on Bond

Nairobi — Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer James Oswago and the alleged broker at the centre of the Chickengate scandal Trevy Oyombra have been released on a Sh1 million bond each after appearing in court.

The two were asked to pay an alternative cash bail of Sh600,000 each.

They were arrested alongside Hamida Ali Kibwana who was given a cash bail of Sh1 million with an alternative bond of Sh1.5 million.

They all denied accusations that they infringed procurement laws by awarding a printing contract for 57,0000 ballot papers to UK-based firm, Smith and Ouzman.

They are accused of corruption in printing contracts for materials for the last General Election where prices were inflated by huge amounts for kick backs.

The anti-graft body had exonerated former IEBC Chairman Issack Hassan from corruption allegations in the Chickengate scandal.

A British government report sent to the Attorney-General had named commissioners and tender committee members who allegedly received money from Smith and Ouzman to help the firm win a ballot paper printing tender.

The documents filed in the UK paint Oswago as having worked closely with Oyombra to inflate prices.