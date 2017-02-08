8 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Oswago, Oyombra Deny Chickengate Charges, Freed on Bond

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer James Oswago and the alleged broker at the centre of the Chickengate scandal Trevy Oyombra have been released on a Sh1 million bond each after appearing in court.

The two were asked to pay an alternative cash bail of Sh600,000 each.

They were arrested alongside Hamida Ali Kibwana who was given a cash bail of Sh1 million with an alternative bond of Sh1.5 million.

They all denied accusations that they infringed procurement laws by awarding a printing contract for 57,0000 ballot papers to UK-based firm, Smith and Ouzman.

They are accused of corruption in printing contracts for materials for the last General Election where prices were inflated by huge amounts for kick backs.

The anti-graft body had exonerated former IEBC Chairman Issack Hassan from corruption allegations in the Chickengate scandal.

A British government report sent to the Attorney-General had named commissioners and tender committee members who allegedly received money from Smith and Ouzman to help the firm win a ballot paper printing tender.

The documents filed in the UK paint Oswago as having worked closely with Oyombra to inflate prices.

Kenya

The Waiting Game - Confusion at Kenya's Kakuma Refugee Camp

President Donald Trump's travel ban and its legal challenges have caused much anxiety and confusion in the Kenyan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.