8 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyan Songbird Habida Releases New Single "Sweet Love"

MTV-award winning Kenyan songbird Habida Moloney releases her new single "SWEET LOVE".

A solid entrant back into the music scene, the song is Habida's ode to her family, Kenya, and the music industry. It touches on all the little and big things that make her love Kenya so passionately. In "SWEET LOVE", Habida features Ghanaian crooner JTown, who is celebrated for his genuine talent and having some of Ghana's best rhymes. The jazzy R&B song was engineered by UK music geniuses and co-produced by the acclaimed UK-based African producer Silvastone.

Fresh from touring and traveling in the past several months, Habida's latest single is also a special Valentine's Day dedication to her fans and marks her comeback.

"This song is a different sound from the usual Habida sound because I have grown as a woman, wife and mother," Habida explains. "I wrote "SWEET LOVE" while I was homesick and missing all the little things that make Kenya unique like Swahili Food."

Habida is planning an exclusive listening party soon to celebrate the song and some major announcements. She is inviting 10 of her super fans to join her at the upcoming invite-only event. Check out ongoing promotion via www.facebook.com/TheRealHabida

