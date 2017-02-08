8 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Using the Military to Intimidate Opponents Constitutes an Attack On Democracy

analysis By Pierre De Vos

The announcement by President Jacob Zuma that he has authorised the employment (also called deployment) of 441 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) "to maintain law and order during the Opening of Parliament" leaves many questions unanswered. At this stage - with the limit information provided by the Presidency - it is far from clear that the deployment is lawful. When the executive branch - headed by the President - uses the military to intimidate political opponents by a needless show of force, it constitutes an attack on democracy. By PIERRE DE VOS.

In terms of section 205(3) of the Constitution the police service (NOT the military) is tasked with preventing, combating and investigating crime, to maintain public order (or, as the Presidency now calls it, to maintain "law and order"), to protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property, and to uphold and enforce the law.

Because we are a constitutional democracy, the military should only assist the SAPS in the most exceptional circumstances and only in accordance with strict procedures set out in section 201 of the Constitution, read with section...

