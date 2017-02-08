South Africa, a Country Torn Apart By Nepotism, Corruption and State Capture

analysis

I would urge the Speaker of the House to not address President Jacob Zuma as honourable when she invites him to present his State of the Nation Address tomorrow night -- for it is a matter of fact that he is not.

Importantly, he shouldn't be addressing us as a nation in the capacity of a President, for he has broken his contractual relationship with us as citizens. Instead, Parliament should be telling us when it intends to hold him to account following the Constitutional Court judgement on the Secure in Comfort Report.

President Zuma: You must know that as a nation we no longer have confidence in your leadership. You are not trusted by the people. You are not trusted by civil society. And, increasingly, you are not even trusted by your own party and its allies.

When the opposition parties supported a motion of no confidence against you in Parliament last year, you deliberately misinterpreted the objection of your own members to that motion as support for you.

Now you know that members of the ANC, through their various structures, have urged you to step down -- not only as the President of the country, but also as...