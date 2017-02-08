South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Is Gambling With Our Country's Future

analysis

How appropriate was it for our President to be speaking from the Grand West Casino, pre-Sona, when so many people take to gambling out of economic desperation? And why "employ" so many members of the SANDF? What is really going on?

The voice of President Jacob Zuma came through the car radio as soon as I switched on the engine. "We should never rest until the vision for a better life for all is realised... "

I could not talk back to the disembodied voice that came through the radio. My tongue was still hovering delicately on the sensitive part of my teeth, following a dentist treatment a few minutes ago. Instead, I switched off as the news reader was announcing "That was President Zuma, speaking during his pre-Sona (State of the Nation address) business lunch, at Grand West Casino".

In Johannesburg it was raining on Tuesday afternoon, a welcome soft rain, which like many, I hope will soak into the earth and raise the water levels of our dams. But grey, muggy and wet weather is as depressing as listening to a President whose voice increasingly betrays lack of interest in the job of serving the nation. Grey weather...