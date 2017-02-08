8 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Is Gambling With Our Country's Future

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nomboniso Gasa

How appropriate was it for our President to be speaking from the Grand West Casino, pre-Sona, when so many people take to gambling out of economic desperation? And why "employ" so many members of the SANDF? What is really going on?

The voice of President Jacob Zuma came through the car radio as soon as I switched on the engine. "We should never rest until the vision for a better life for all is realised... "

I could not talk back to the disembodied voice that came through the radio. My tongue was still hovering delicately on the sensitive part of my teeth, following a dentist treatment a few minutes ago. Instead, I switched off as the news reader was announcing "That was President Zuma, speaking during his pre-Sona (State of the Nation address) business lunch, at Grand West Casino".

In Johannesburg it was raining on Tuesday afternoon, a welcome soft rain, which like many, I hope will soak into the earth and raise the water levels of our dams. But grey, muggy and wet weather is as depressing as listening to a President whose voice increasingly betrays lack of interest in the job of serving the nation. Grey weather...

South Africa

Parliament Has Broken Our Trust - Press Gallery Association

The storm surrounding the "restriction" of media during the State of the Nation address has intensified after the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.