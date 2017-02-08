8 February 2017

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: It Is Absolutely Shocking - the Deployment of More Than 400 Soldiers to the State of the Nation Address

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Dennis Bloem

Congress of the People can only describe the deployment of more than 400 soldiers to parliament for the State of the Nation address as absolutely shocking and frightening. According to the Presidency this is to assist maintain 'law and order'.

Mr Jacob Zuma is adding salt in to the wound of the already draconian and immoral security measures announced by the Secretary to Parliament. These kind of measures are only to be installed when a state of emergency is declared or in a war situation. We are not at war in this country. It is completely horrible to have Heavily-Armed Soldiers, Personal Guards, Police and Intelligence Operatives defending and protecting a discredited and disgraceful President who has broken his Oath of Office. Zuma can never expect peace and respect in Parliament for as long as he does not respect the Constitution of this country and accepts that he is not above the law.

COPE wants to assure Mr Zuma that no amount of security forces will ever force us to sit under one roof and listen to an individual who has brought the dignity of a once respected Parliament Chamber down to nothing else but a house of shame.

Zuma must not blame anybody for any disruption during the proceedings of his State of the Nation address. We will hold Zuma accountable for any loss of lives. Soldiers are trained to kill and not to keep law and order. Ends!

Dennis Bloem

COPE Spokesperson

0824515718

South Africa

Parliament Has Broken Our Trust - Press Gallery Association

The storm surrounding the "restriction" of media during the State of the Nation address has intensified after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Congress of the People. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.