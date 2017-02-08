8 February 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Secretary to Parliament Meets SANEF and PGA Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

Parliament, Wednesday 8 February 2017 - Secretary to Parliament Mr Gengezi Mgidlana met the Executive Committee of the Parliament Gallery Association (PGA) and the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF), to iron out misunderstandings in the period leading up to the State of the Nation Address on Thursday 9 February.

Mr Mgidlana convened the urgent meeting with the leadership of the PGA and SANEF at 18:00 yesterday, following a series of articles and a media briefing where journalists expressed concerns about allegations of security arrangements that wouldinhibit their work of reporting on the State of the Nation Address. These allegations had been rejected by the Parliament of South Africa at various points which included a media conference of the Secretary to Parliament last week, a rebuttal statement and a media conference held on 7 February. Despite the reassurances by the administrative and political leadership of Parliament, media expressed apprehensions about a briefing allegedly done by Parliamentary Protection Services.

The meeting agreed on the following issues as part of a way-forward:

- In-deed nothing has changed in the regulations and protocols governing the operations of the media accredited to cover the State of the Nation Address;

- Parliament will provide in writing a detailed outline of media rights and responsibilities to guide how scores of the accredited media will perform and be assisted by Parliamentary Communication Services;

- A liaison team of the PGA and PCS was established to provide a hotline between the media and Parliament, providing a first point of call to help nip any potential real or imaginary challenge in the bud.

The first meeting of the joint liaison team of the PGA and PCS will be at 09:00 on the 8 February 2017 in Cape Town. Parliament is looking forward to a successful 2017 SONA with the participation of all its stakeholders including the media.

South Africa

Parliament Has Broken Our Trust - Press Gallery Association

The storm surrounding the "restriction" of media during the State of the Nation address has intensified after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.