8 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: TID, Top Bongo Flava Artistes on Police Supervision Over Narcotics

Bongo Flava Artist Khalid Mohamed 'TID' and seven others were yesterday put under court and police supervision over their alleged involvement in narcotics. TID is best known to his Kenyan fans for a slew of hits including 'Siamini', 'Zeze' among others.

A police officer in charge of the task force unit for combating drug abuse and district crime investigation officer in charge produced a sworn affidavit to inform the court that they had reliable information that the artists and other suspects not yet arrested were involved in drug abuse in the city and Dar es Salaam Region.

The court granted an application that sought an order requiring them to execute a bond and sureties for good behaviour for three years.

Others put under supervision include a DJ and a relative of famous Bongo Flava artist Nasib Abdul 'Diamond' Rome Jones, Hamidu Salum Chambuso (Doo Hamidu), Rajab Salum, Sedom Madigo, Johana Jonnes Mathysen, Rechol Josephat, Anna Patric Kimario (Tunda).

