A blazing half-century from Chloe Tryon ensured the Proteas women made a flying start to the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifying tournament with a 63-run win over Pakistan in their Group B opener in Colombo on Tuesday.

Tryon smashed 79 off 69 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes), as the South Africans reached 258/9 after winning the toss and batting first.

It was the fourth half-century of Tryon's career and helped anchor the middle and latter part of the innings after her side found themselves in trouble on 129/5, just on the mid-way point of their innings.

Mignon du Preez was the second highest scorer with 40, but was among the first five wickets to fall, along with Laura Wolvaardt (20), Lizelle Lee (18), Trisha Chetty (0) and Marizanne Kapp (38).

Tryon and skipper Dane van Niekerk (30) put on 89 for the sixth-wicket to put South Africa back on track, as they set 259 for victory.

The skipper then struck twice inside the first 17 overs as Pakistan limped to 110/5 in the 29th over.

Nain Abidi's patient 62 off 105 balls (7 fours, 1 six) added some respectability to the total for the opposition, who never really threatened after their staggered start as they eventually finished with 195/6.

There was a wicket each for Kapp (1/24), Ayabonga Khaka (1/39) and Marcia Letsoalo (1/22), while van Niekerk finished with 2/35.

South Africa's next assignment will be against Scotland on Wednesday.

South Africa's group also includes Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The teams finishing in the top four of the Super Six stage of the competition will join defending champions Australia, hosts England, New Zealand and West Indies in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 from 26 June to 23 July in the United Kingdom.

Source: Sport24