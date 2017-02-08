Rwanda: New Leaders Sworn in

Six new leaders in the government were sworn in today in Parliament, pledging to work together to fast-track the country's development.

The leaders who were sworn Wednesday before President Paul Kagame include Clare Akamanzi, who was last week appointed CEO of Rwanda Development Board, new Prosecutor General John Bosco Mutangana, and the former's predecessor Richard Muhumuza who is now a judge in the Supreme Court.

Akamanzi automatically became a member of cabinet.

Others are Dr Richard Sezibera, who was elected Senator late last year, and Prof Anastase Shyaka who was sworn in as CEO of Rwanda Governance Board as well as Dr Usta Kayitesi who took the oath as Deputy CEO of the same institution.

President Kagame thanked the newly sworn-in leaders and encouraged them to work together with others in the government to improve service delivery.

"When we work together and we look beyond our individual interests, achieving our vision becomes easier," he said.

He added: "We know where our country comes from and where we want to be. It is up to us to fulfill our respective responsibilities and achieve our goals".

The new leaders promised cooperation with other officials in the government and local leaders to fast-track the country's development.