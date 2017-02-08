South Africa: Top Business Gurus Join Tennis SA Board

Tennis South Africa (TSA) on Wednesday announced that accomplished businesswoman, Gugu Ntuli, and marketing guru Geoff Whyte have been appointed to the board of TSA.

Ntuli holds a master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Coventry Business School (UK), a BSc App. Sci (Sport Science) and a B. Bus (International Business) degree from QUT (Australia), as well as a Diploma in French from Sorbonne University (Paris).

After four years in media and communication with the SABC, ABSA and Private Wealth Management, Ntuli joined the NHS Institute at Warwick University (UK) as a researcher.

She later moved to Leicestershire and Rutland Sport where she headed up their performance division.

In 2008, she moved back to South Africa to take up a role as deputy director of Sport at Stellenbosch University.

Nine months later she was appointed the CEO of SUSPI, where she helped transform the organisation during her four-year tenure. She subsequently moved to Adidas Emerging Markets South where she oversaw PR communications and Newsroom.

She was later tasked with overseeing marketing and communications portfolios for Adidas Emerging Market South across Africa, in particular Nigeria and Ghana.

Ntuli currently serves as a director of CASIDRA, where she is also the chairperson of the Social and Ethics committee. She has previously occupied director roles with the African Sport Management Association (ASMA) in Kenya, Transformation Committee of Cricket South Africa, Transformation Committee of SASCOC, Coaching Framework of SASCOC and Advisory Board member for the International Multicultural Society for Sport & Entertainment - California USA.

She is also a director for East Africa mines in Uganda.

Ntuli has a strong marketing and communications background with experience in strategic management, market development, brand marketing, digital marketing, international partnership and networks development, brand optimisation, and people management.

Ntuli's many notable achievements include leading the launch of Adidas and Reebok brands into Nigeria and Ghana, leading a start-up company's brand internationally thus growing its top and bottom line by an average of 35% year on year, successfully managing the Absa internet crisis in the media, becoming a recipient of the Nelson Mandela Scholarship, and being appointed consultant for the Centre for Olympic studies (Loughborough, UK) to develop a marketing strategy for satellite centres.

Ntuli's life philosophy is that focusing one's life solely on making money shows a certain poverty of ambition. It asks too little of oneself. It is only when you connect your efforts to something larger than yourself that you realise your true potential.

Whyte, the CEO of Nando's, is a proven business leader with experience in the top echelons of leading global organisations including Unilever, Pepsico, Cadbury Schweppes and SAB-Miller.

He has an outstanding record of success in a wide variety of geographies including Europe, the UK, Africa, the Middle East and the United States. He is recognised as a leading thinker in South African business and has spoken at a number of high profile conferences on a variety of topics.

Whyte has also written articles for major publications including leading national newspapers. His many contributions to South African marketing were recognised in April 2009 when the Sunday Times made him their Marketing Person of the year.

Richard Glover, CEO of TSA commented: "Geoff and Gugu's involvement with TSA is a strong endorsement for the federation. Both bring impressive track records in marketing and PR, respectively, and will significantly enhance our plans to step-change the sport in South Africa."

Source: Sport24