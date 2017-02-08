Liberia: President Sirleaf Speaking During the Dedication of Cape Mount County Service Center.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has formally dedicated Grand Cape Mount County Service Center in Robertspot City, Cape Mount County with a call to citizens and residents that own properties including lands, houses to register their land deeds at the County Service Center and the recommit themselves to continuing the path of peace and the promotion of education, health and freedom.

The Service Center is a one-stop shop where documentation-related services including permits, licenses and certifications among others are offered reflecting the same value and cost in Monrovia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader was speaking in Senje, Grand Cape Mount County on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 the dedication of County Service Center and Town Hall Meeting with citizens and residents of Cape Mount County. Several senior government officials including international partners graced the opening of the County Service Center and Town Hall Meeting.

President Sirleaf then congratulated citizens and residents of Grand Cape Mount County for helping to keep 11 years of uninterrupted peace adding: "Thank you for being good citizens; Thank you for keeping the peace; If you had not done your part in the church, mosque, school, market place, associations, workplace, we would not have had peace. So, I want to thank you for being good citizens" she said.

She also informed citizens and residents of Cape Mount County that much have been accomplished but more work needs to be done especially for dilapidated houses that are falling apart. She encouraged farmers to produce more food that could be exported in order to move the country forward. She said even as we move toward the end of the administration, she will need to continue to do more work.

She pledged the government's commitment to paving the Medina to Robertspot road that leads to the capital and encouraged the citizens to recommit themselves to making Cape Mount what it is supposed to be. The Liberian leader thanked the citizens for recognizing and recounting some of the achievements they made together. She added: "No one person can build a country, no one church/mosque can build a country, no one party can build a country, no one association can build a country; everybody has got to come together with one common objective that they love Liberia; and that they believe in their country."

President Sirleaf acknowledged the enormous progress already made and indicated that more needs to be done in the decentralization and deconcentration processes throughout Liberia. The Liberian leader thanked partners, as well as the local authorities and the citizens for their support and commitment.

For their part, the District Representative Hon. Sonii and the County Superintendent, Tenneh S. Kpadebah commended President Sirleaf for the level of development that has taken place in Cape Mount County since her ascendancy to the highest office in the land. They outlined the achievements to include the newly dedicated County Service Center, women empowerment, and increment in teachers' salary, the establishment of Senji Technical College, agriculture activities, freedom of speech, among others.

In separate remarks, students, farmers, members of the disabled community, market women, rural women, Madam Jartu Sheriff, under-privileged women, teachers, youth groups, as well as motorcyclists extolled President Sirleaf for her astute and vibrant leadership she has exhibited over the last few years.

They said President Sirleaf has done so well amid criticism from detractors. The citizens and residents noted with high esteem the openness, transparency and freedom she brought to the Presidency adding: "Madam President, thank you for the 11 years of peace; We did not experience any war or any form of war, We are happy with your administration; We have nothing to give you but to say thank you," they emphasized.

Grand Cape Mount County Service Center is among other initiatives the Liberian government's decentralization policy intended to bring services closer to the people and a vision for a new Liberia that responds to the needs of its people by being more inclusive in governance, service-oriented and economically participatory.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf is expected dedicate two county service centers in Bomi and Gbapolu Counties on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.