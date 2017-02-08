8 February 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Says No Soldier Among the 441 Soldiers Will Be Deployed With the Parliamentary Precinct for the 2017 SONA

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Spc. Taryn Hagerman
(file photo).
document

We have noted with serious concern the mis-understanding that the declaratory order issued by the President, employing 441 members of the South African Defence Force to Parliament, means that the State of the Nation Address (SONA) will be under the command of the military.

As part of planning for SONA, Parliament engages with the relevant departments in the executive at national, provincial and local levels. These Departments include the South African National Defence Force that has a ceremonial role to play. Upon the request of the South African Police Services, the South African National Defence Force is sometimes deployed to support the police in exercising their safety and security function, such as the case in point.

When such a request has been made and the President of the Republic has issued a declaratory order, it is procedural that the President advises the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), as has occurred.

The Speaker of the NA and the Chairperson of the NCOP dully table the declaratory order in the Announcement, Tabling and Committee Reports (ATC). The ATC was issued today for both houses of Parliament.

In this regard the South African Defence Force will not be deployed within the precincts of Parliament and the Chamber. The only time that may happen is when there is a threat to life and property, that is of such a nature that the South African Police cannot handle. Their deployment in this regard will be at the request of the South African Police Services. In turn the SAPS can only act at the behest of the Presiding Officers, except in instances where there is a total breakdown of law and order that threatens life and property.

ISSUED BY PARLIAMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRIC

More on This

Army Presence at State of Nation 'Declaration of War'

Political parties on Tuesday questioned the legality of President Jacob Zuma's move to have 441 soldiers help police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.